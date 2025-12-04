Szajna Carr For The Paws

Hosted by

Szajna Carr For The Paws

About this event

3rd Annual Police K-9 Fundraiser

1639 E 14 Mile Rd

Troy, MI 48083, USA

Bowling
$25

This will include 2 games of 9 Pin No Tap Bowling, Shoes, PIzza and Pop.

Pizza & Pop Only
$10

Don't want to bowl, come and just have pizza, pop and meet the Police K9's and participate in the fun.

Top Dog
$2,500

Includes 8 bowlers, Lane Sponsor and signage throughout the event and posting on social media. Promotional materials can be passed out at the event.

2 K-9 Rookie Kits donated in your name at the next academy graduation and you will be updated with the K-9's name and picture.

Community Paw-tner Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 4 bowlers, Lane sponsor and posting on social media.

1 K-9 Rookie Kit donated in your name at the next academy graduation and you will be updated with the K-9's name and picture.

Patrol Ducky Adoption Sponsor - SOLD OUT AS OF 1/10/26
$500

Includes 2 bowlers, your sponsor name headlining the most popular raffle, Police Ducky Adoption. These Police Ducky's sell out within the first hour of the event and everyone wants more than one. Your name will be blasted on Social Media for the sponsorship.

Returning Lane Sponsor
$100

2 Bowlers and Lane sponsor and posting on social media because express our appreciation of your continued sponsorship.

New Lane Sponsor
$100

Lane Sponsor and posting on social media.

Add a donation for Szajna Carr For The Paws

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!