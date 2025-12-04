3rd Annual Police K-9 Fundraiser

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About this event
This will include 2 games of 9 Pin No Tap Bowling, Shoes, PIzza and Pop.
Don't want to bowl, come and just have pizza, pop and meet the Police K9's and participate in the fun.
Includes 8 bowlers, Lane Sponsor and signage throughout the event and posting on social media. Promotional materials can be passed out at the event.
2 K-9 Rookie Kits donated in your name at the next academy graduation and you will be updated with the K-9's name and picture.
Includes 4 bowlers, Lane sponsor and posting on social media.
1 K-9 Rookie Kit donated in your name at the next academy graduation and you will be updated with the K-9's name and picture.
Includes 2 bowlers, your sponsor name headlining the most popular raffle, Police Ducky Adoption. These Police Ducky's sell out within the first hour of the event and everyone wants more than one. Your name will be blasted on Social Media for the sponsorship.
2 Bowlers and Lane sponsor and posting on social media because express our appreciation of your continued sponsorship.
Lane Sponsor and posting on social media.
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