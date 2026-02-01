Underdog Rescue Ranch

Underdog Rescue Ranch

3rd Annual Puttin' Fore Paws Golf Outing

20500 Newburgh Rd

Livonia, MI 48152, USA

Event Sponsor- Leader of the pack
$5,000

Includes 4-some, company name and logo on entrance banner, on sleeve of balls given to each of the golfers, on our website, social media, and in monthly newsletter. Promotional material included in goodie bags for all golfers. 4 custom Underdog apparel and hats.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 4-some, company name and logo on koozies given to all players, company signage displayed on beverage cart. Promotional material included in goodie bags for all golfers. 4 custom Underdog apparel and hats.

Event Sponsor- Pick of the litter
$1,000

Includes 4-some, company name and logo on entrance banner, on website, social media, and in monthly newsletter. Promotional material included in goodie bags for all golfers. 4 custom Underdog apparel and hats.

Event Sponsors- Playful Pup
$500

Company name and logo on entrance banner, company logo on website, social media, and in monthly newsletter. Promotional material included in goodie bags for all golfers.

Contest Sponsor
$250

Choose your contest- Putting Contest, Longest Drive, or closest to the pin. Company name will be on signage on the course where the contest takes place. Promotional material included in goodie bags for all golfers.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Includes company/family name or “in honor/memory of” sign at the hole

Individual Golfer
$150

Breakfast and Bloody Mary bar, lunch on the course, two drink tickets, and dinner included

Four-some
$600

Breakfast and Bloody Mary bar, lunch on the course, two drink tickets, and dinner included

Lunch & Raffles
$30

Join us for lunch at 2 PM and get in on the raffle baskets, 50-50 and silent auction fun!

Pre Purchase Mulligan
$20

2 Mulligans for your team for $20

Pre Purchase 5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Collect at sign in

Pre Purchase Arms Length Raffle Tickets
$25

Collect at sign in

Pre Purchase Body Length Raffle Tickets
$50

Collect at sign in

Pre Purchase 50/50 Tickets
$5

$5 per ticket. Collect at sign in

Add a donation for Underdog Rescue Ranch

$

