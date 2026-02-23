3rd Annual Real Ques Cook Competition

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About this event
Enjoy a full afternoon of food, competition and community.
Enjoy a full afternoon of food, competition and community.
Reserve your own 10 x 10 area for tents and shade. Tent not included.
-Limited Spaces Available
-Premium Location
-10 x 10 Tent Space
-2 Adult Event Tickets
*****Bring your own tent/table/chairs
-10 x 10 Tent Space
-2 Adult Event Tickets
*****Bring your own tent/table/chairs
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