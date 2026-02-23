Hosted by

Noble Aspiration Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual Real Ques Cook Competition

3460 Idlewood Village Dr

Raleigh, NC 27610, USA

Adult Admission
$25

Enjoy a full afternoon of food, competition and community.

Children Admission (Ages 3-12)
$12

Enjoy a full afternoon of food, competition and community.

Tent Space Reservation
$10

Reserve your own 10 x 10 area for tents and shade. Tent not included.

Vendor- Early Bird
$150
Available until May 1

-Limited Spaces Available

-Premium Location

-10 x 10 Tent Space

-2 Adult Event Tickets

*****Bring your own tent/table/chairs

Vendor - Standard
$200

-10 x 10 Tent Space

-2 Adult Event Tickets

*****Bring your own tent/table/chairs

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