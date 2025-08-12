Meryls Safe Haven Inc

3rd Annual Rent Party

138 Green St

Worcester, MA 01604, USA

Hot Jazz for One
$95

Step into the rhythm of the Roaring ’20s with a single admission to our unforgettable evening of music, style, and celebration. This ticket grants you entry to the party—where the jazz is hot, the company is lively, and the night is set to swing.

Jazz & Jewels Pass for Two
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a dazzling companion and double the glamour with this exclusive admission for two. Step into a world of sparkling style, champagne toasts, and the smooth sounds of live jazz.

Sponsorship: The Roaring Advocate
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Making a big, bold difference

  • Two event tickets 
  • Acknowledgement via Name listing on website and select event signage
  • Recognition on social media
Sponsorship: The Speakeasy Ally
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Opening doors to opportunity

  • Four event tickets 
  • Acknowledgement via Name/Logo listing on website and select event signage
  • Recognition on social media
  • Group recognition during event
Sponsorship: The Flapper Friend
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Stylish and spirited supporter

  • Six event tickets 
  • Acknowledgement via Logo listing on event signage and website
  • Recognition on social media
  • Group verbal recognition during event
Sponsorship: The Jazz Patron
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bringing rhythm and support to the cause

  • One table (8 guests) 
  • Acknowledgement via Logo featured on select event signage and website
  • Recognition on social media
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Recognition in post-event sponsor thank-you
Sponsorship: The Gatsby Benefactor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bold, generous, and visionary

  • Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • One reserved VIP table (8 guests)
  • Acknowledgement via Logo placement on all event signage and invitations
  • Feature spotlight on social media and website (dedicated post)
  • Verbal recognition from the stage during program
  • Opportunity to provide branded items/materials at the event
  • Recognition in post-event posts celebration event to follow
