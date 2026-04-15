3rd Annual Ride Against Animal Abuse Bike Run

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$1,000 Event Sponsorship Includes: 4 event tickets 4 event t-shirts Vendor table set-up at the start/end Exclusive signage at every stop + start/end Exclusive Facebook recognition twice per week (JCHS has over 63,000 Facebook followers).
$500 Event Sponsorship Includes: 2 event tickets 2 event t-shirts Vendor table set-up at one stop (optional) Exclusive signage at every stop + start/end Exclusive weekly Facebook recognition post (JCHS has over 63,000 Facebook followers)
$250 Event Sponsorship Includes: 2 event tickets 2 event t-shirts Signage at one stop + start/end Weekly Facebook recognition post (JCHS has over 63,000 Facebook followers)
$100 Event Sponsorship Includes: Group signage at start/end Facebook recognition post (JCHS has over 63,000 Facebook followers)
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