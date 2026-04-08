Stix Golf Academy

Hosted by

Stix Golf Academy

About this event

Rollin Marion 3rd Annual Draw Ball Golf Classic

12801 Chandler Park Dr

Detroit, MI 48213, USA

Single Golfer Ticket
$150

Enjoy a day of golf while supporting our youth golf program! Your ticket includes: 18 holes of golf with a cart Access to all course amenities Complimentary gift bag Lunch and refreshments

Foursome Ticket
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets:


18 holes of golf for four players
Two carts for your group Complimentary gift bags for each golfer
Lunch and refreshments
Entry into on-course contests & prizes

Charity Dinner Ticket ( Dinner Ticket only)
$65

Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Charity Dinner & Awards Banquet, the perfect way to close out our annual Golf Outing! This special event brings together supporters, golfers, and community members for a night of fine dining, celebration, and dancing – all in support of our youth golf program. ✨ Event Highlights: 🍽️ Delicious Dinner – Enjoy a chef-prepared meal with a selection of entrees and sides. 🏆 Awards Banquet – Recognizing outstanding golfers, sponsors, and supporters who make this event possible.. 🎟️ Raffles & Silent Auction – Exclusive items and experiences to bid on for a great cause.

Title Sponsor
$20,000

As the exclusive Title Sponsor, your brand will lead the charge in transforming young lives through golf. This top-tier opportunity positions you as a premier partner aligned with legacy, excellence, and impact.

Perks Include:

Logo on all event signage, materials, and digital promotions


Complimentary 8 golfers + Full Table of 10 at the Charity Dinner


STIX Golf Academy youth camp is named in your honor for the sponsorship year


Named scholarship awarded annually to a STIX Academy student in your company's name


Your logo on every student's uniform and gear for the year


Speaking opportunity at the youth camp or program kickoff event


Recognized as Founding Sponsor in all future STIX Academy growth and expansion

Tournament School Sponsor
$5,000

Support the Heart of the Tournament
Stand out as the Tournament School Sponsor by directly funding the centerpiece of youth engagement during the Classic.

Perks Include:

Recognition as Presenting School Sponsor on all signage and announcements

Complimentary foursome (4 golfers) + 4 Charity Dinner tickets

Exclusive meet & greet with STIX Academy scholars

Your designated school's students outfitted in company gear

Included in special events and tournaments year-round.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

Host the Evening Celebration Showcase your commitment to community at the evening dinner celebration, where connections deepen and youth are celebrated. Perks Include: Table signage with your logo Verbal recognition during dinner and awards Logo on dinner menus or printed program Complimentary Table of 10 for Dinner Option to provide branded table favors or centerpieces

Adopt A Student Sponsor
$750

Change a Life with One Swing Sponsor a youth golfer for the full tournament experience. This one-on-one impact gives you a personal connection to our mission. Perks Include: Sponsor name on student badge and signage Recognition at the event and on the website Thank-you letter and post-event recap from your sponsored student One (1) dinner ticket included

Tournament Hole Sponsor
$300

Put Your Brand on the Green Get visibility where it counts—on the course. Hole sponsorship is a great way for small businesses and community supporters to show their backing. Perks Include: Branded sign at one hole Logo on event website and printed materials Opportunity to provide small branded giveaways at the hole

Small Business Patron Sponsor
$150

Big Impact, Small Business Heart
Show your support for Detroit youth and community golf while spotlighting your brand. This tier is ideal for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers looking to give back and get noticed.

Perks Include:

Business name/logo listed on event signage and printed program

Recognition on STIX Golf Academy’s website and social media

Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or samples in golfer swag bags


Add a donation for Stix Golf Academy

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