Rollin Marion 3rd Annual Draw Ball Golf Classic

As the exclusive Title Sponsor, your brand will lead the charge in transforming young lives through golf. This top-tier opportunity positions you as a premier partner aligned with legacy, excellence, and impact.



Perks Include:



Logo on all event signage, materials, and digital promotions





Complimentary 8 golfers + Full Table of 10 at the Charity Dinner





STIX Golf Academy youth camp is named in your honor for the sponsorship year





Named scholarship awarded annually to a STIX Academy student in your company's name





Your logo on every student's uniform and gear for the year





Speaking opportunity at the youth camp or program kickoff event





Recognized as Founding Sponsor in all future STIX Academy growth and expansion