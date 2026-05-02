3rd Annual Romanian Festival Vendor Payment

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Per DAY, per SPACE, Adjust QTY accordingly, if you choose more than one space.
Vendor non-edible TWO DAYS - Adjust QTY accordingly, if you choose more than one space.
$75/day + 10 % commission on gross sales
Per DAY, per SPACE: Vendor selling prepackaged, sealed, edible goods for take-home consumption. Adjust QTY accordingly if you choose more than one space.
Adjust QTY accordingly if you choose more than one space.
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