Romanian Community Center

Hosted by

Romanian Community Center

About this event

3rd Annual Romanian Festival Vendor Payment

143 Spook Ln

Reading, PA 19606, USA

Vendor non-edible ONE DAY - per space
$100

Per DAY, per SPACE, Adjust QTY accordingly, if you choose more than one space.

Vendor non-edible TWO DAYS - per space
$150

Vendor non-edible TWO DAYS - Adjust QTY accordingly, if you choose more than one space.

Vendor selling prepackaged, sealed, edible goods - per space
$75

$75/day + 10 % commission on gross sales

Per DAY, per SPACE: Vendor selling prepackaged, sealed, edible goods for take-home consumption. Adjust QTY accordingly if you choose more than one space.

Electricity per DAY per SPACE
$25

Adjust QTY accordingly if you choose more than one space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!