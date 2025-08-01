3rd Annual RRFD

5 entries to win the whole processed kunekune pig.





Kunekunes are a small, slow-growing heritage breed that produces the highest quality product. For this raffle prize, you receive the entire processed weight of the whole pig, weighing about 90-150lbs.





Diesel Dog Farms will walk you through the cut sheet choosing the right cuts for you. Processing will occur at the end of October and will be ready for pickup about 2 weeks later.