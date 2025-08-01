3rd Annual RRFD

Hosted by
About this event
The double-elimination tournament starts at 12pm. $20 covers you and your teammate. Please provide your teammate's name to complete the registration process.
5 entries to win the whole processed kunekune pig.
Kunekunes are a small, slow-growing heritage breed that produces the highest quality product. For this raffle prize, you receive the entire processed weight of the whole pig, weighing about 90-150lbs.
Diesel Dog Farms will walk you through the cut sheet choosing the right cuts for you. Processing will occur at the end of October and will be ready for pickup about 2 weeks later.
One individual entry to win the whole processed kunekune pig.
Kunekunes are a small, slow-growing heritage breed that produces the highest quality product. For this raffle prize, you receive the entire processed weight of the whole pig, weighing about 90-150lbs.
Diesel Dog Farms will walk you through the cut sheet choosing the right cuts for you. Processing will occur at the end of October and will be ready for pickup about 2 weeks later.
5 entries to win 1 round of golf for 4 players at Coyote Moon in Truckee, CA
One entry to win 1 round of golf for 4 players at Coyote Moon in Truckee, CA
5 entries to win a $500 dollar gift card to Scheels.
One entry to win a $500 dollar gift card to Scheels.
1 ticket equals 1 beverage or 1 food item
Small Item Raffle - Bundle Tickets $20 for 5 tickets
Small Item Raffle - Single Tickets $5 each
RRPBF Black Trucker or Flex Fit Hat
1st Edition RRPBF T-Shirt
1st Edition RRPBF Hoodie
Vinyl RRPBF Sticker
Vinyl Ray Ray "Utah Get Me Two!" Sticker
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!