Ray Roberts Play Ball Foundation

Hosted by

Ray Roberts Play Ball Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual RRFD

7100 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89436, USA

Cornhole Team item
Cornhole Team
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The double-elimination tournament starts at 12pm. $20 covers you and your teammate. Please provide your teammate's name to complete the registration process.

KuneKune Pig - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets item
KuneKune Pig - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 entries to win the whole processed kunekune pig.


Kunekunes are a small, slow-growing heritage breed that produces the highest quality product. For this raffle prize, you receive the entire processed weight of the whole pig, weighing about 90-150lbs.


Diesel Dog Farms will walk you through the cut sheet choosing the right cuts for you. Processing will occur at the end of October and will be ready for pickup about 2 weeks later.

KuneKune Pig - Large Raffle Single Ticket item
KuneKune Pig - Large Raffle Single Ticket
$25

One individual entry to win the whole processed kunekune pig.


Kunekunes are a small, slow-growing heritage breed that produces the highest quality product. For this raffle prize, you receive the entire processed weight of the whole pig, weighing about 90-150lbs.


Diesel Dog Farms will walk you through the cut sheet choosing the right cuts for you. Processing will occur at the end of October and will be ready for pickup about 2 weeks later.

Golf - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets item
Golf - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 entries to win 1 round of golf for 4 players at Coyote Moon in Truckee, CA

Golf - Large Raffle Single Ticket item
Golf - Large Raffle Single Ticket
$25

One entry to win 1 round of golf for 4 players at Coyote Moon in Truckee, CA

Scheels - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets item
Scheels - Large Raffle Bundle Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 entries to win a $500 dollar gift card to Scheels.

Scheels - Large Raffle Single Ticket item
Scheels - Large Raffle Single Ticket
$25

One entry to win a $500 dollar gift card to Scheels.

Food & Beverage Ticket item
Food & Beverage Ticket
$5

1 ticket equals 1 beverage or 1 food item

Small Raffle - Bundle Ticket item
Small Raffle - Bundle Ticket
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Small Item Raffle - Bundle Tickets $20 for 5 tickets

Small Raffle Item - Single Ticket item
Small Raffle Item - Single Ticket
$5

Small Item Raffle - Single Tickets $5 each

Hat - Trucker or Flex Fit Hat item
Hat - Trucker or Flex Fit Hat
$25

RRPBF Black Trucker or Flex Fit Hat

RRPBF T-Shirt item
RRPBF T-Shirt
$20

1st Edition RRPBF T-Shirt

RRPBF Hoodie item
RRPBF Hoodie
$35

1st Edition RRPBF Hoodie

Sticker item
Sticker
$1

Vinyl RRPBF Sticker

Ray Ray "Utah Get Me Two!" Sticker item
Ray Ray "Utah Get Me Two!" Sticker
$1

Vinyl Ray Ray "Utah Get Me Two!" Sticker

Add a donation for Ray Roberts Play Ball Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!