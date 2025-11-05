Close to Home Collaborations: A Textile Future Worth Making (3rd Annual Rust Belt Fibershed Symposium)

Hosted by
About this event
If you are out of town or unable to make it in person, we will be streaming the audio (and any presentation slides) via Zoom like we did last year! Please note we do not have the capacity to offer live-stream VIDEO of this event, just audio and any slides presenters share. Note: This means you will not be able to view the OYOO outfits down the runway, but you will be able to hear any voiceovers, music, and we will also put up images of the outfits on a slideshow.
Enjoy the morning speaker series, refreshments, OYOO fashion show, dreaming-and-eating hour, and first crack at the upstairs clothing swap, learning stations, and vendors.
This is a general admission ticket for students who are currently enrolled in school full-time.
This is a general admission ticket for fiber farmers because very much appreciate your participation.
(Consider if you're purchasing two tickets and have a little wiggle room in your wallet!) THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $250 donation gets you
THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $500 donation gets you
THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $750 donation gets you
THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $1,000 donation gets you:
Logo on website and select signage Quarter-page ad in program 2 complimentary tickets Logo in email communications Social media mention Program sponsor (Clothing Swap, Learning Tables, Speaker Series, Ticket Scholarships)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!