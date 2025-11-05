Rust Belt Fibershed

Close to Home Collaborations: A Textile Future Worth Making (3rd Annual Rust Belt Fibershed Symposium)

1300 W. 78th Street

VIRTUAL TICKET (Morning Speaker Audio and Slides via Zoom)
$15

If you are out of town or unable to make it in person, we will be streaming the audio (and any presentation slides) via Zoom like we did last year! Please note we do not have the capacity to offer live-stream VIDEO of this event, just audio and any slides presenters share.  Note: This means you will not be able to view the OYOO outfits down the runway, but you will be able to hear any voiceovers, music, and we will also put up images of the outfits on a slideshow.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET
$60

Enjoy the morning speaker series, refreshments, OYOO fashion show, dreaming-and-eating hour, and first crack at the upstairs clothing swap, learning stations, and vendors.

Students Only: Student Ticket
$30

This is a general admission ticket for students who are currently enrolled in school full-time.

Farmers Only: Farmer Ticket
$15

This is a general admission ticket for fiber farmers because very much appreciate your participation.

FIBER FRIEND SPONSORSHIP
$250

(Consider if you're purchasing two tickets and have a little wiggle room in your wallet!) THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $250 donation gets you

  • 2 General Admission Tickets!
  • Personal Name or org/company name (logo if applicable) listed on website
  • Personal Name or org/company name listed in program as sponsor
LOCAL PARTNER SPONSORSHIP at $500
$500

THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $500 donation gets you

  • 2 General Admission tickets!
  • Name/logo listed on website
  • Name listed in program as sponsor
  • Social media recognition

    If your organization or business is interested in sponsoring at higher tiers, or you have some creative ideas about sponsorship, please reach out to [email protected].
LOCAL PARTNER SPONSORSHIP at $750
$750

THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $750 donation gets you

  • 4 General Admission tickets!
  • Name/logo listed on website
  • Name listed in program as sponsor
  • Social media recognition

    If your organization or business is interested in sponsoring at higher tiers, or you have some creative ideas about sponsorship, please reach out to [email protected].
COMMUNITY BUILDER SPONSORSHIP $1,000
$1,000

THANK YOU for supporting this event! Your $1,000 donation gets you:

Logo on website and select signage Quarter-page ad in program 2 complimentary tickets Logo in email communications Social media mention Program sponsor (Clothing Swap, Learning Tables, Speaker Series, Ticket Scholarships)

  • 4 General Admission tickets!
  • Quarter-page ad in program
  • Logo in email communications
  • Social media mention
  • Program Sponsor (Clothing Swap, Learning Tables, Speaker Series, Ticket Scholarships) and signage & verbal recognition from stage with logo
  • Name/logo listed on website and in programming

    If your organization or business is interested in sponsoring at higher tiers, or you have some creative ideas about sponsorship, please reach out to [email protected].
