Close to Home Collaborations: A Textile Future Worth Making (3rd Annual Rust Belt Fibershed Symposium)

If you are out of town or unable to make it in person, we will be streaming the audio (and any presentation slides) via Zoom like we did last year! Please note we do not have the capacity to offer live-stream VIDEO of this event, just audio and any slides presenters share. Note: This means you will not be able to view the OYOO outfits down the runway, but you will be able to hear any voiceovers, music, and we will also put up images of the outfits on a slideshow.