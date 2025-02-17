Annual Ryan Hendrix Memorial Golf Tournament - 2025

Platinum Sponsor Benefits Include:
(Limited to 3 sponsors)
1.) Complete Sponsor Recognition – Space for a tent and table at registration, banner at event, featured on tournament web page, included in e-newsletter and all event communications (7,000 subscribers), include branded items for goodie bags (items provided by sponsor)
2.) Hole sponsor – signage at first, tenth, or 18th tee box, opportunity to “staff” the location with a tent/table/etc.
3.) Opportunity to speak at awards luncheon
4.) List of attendees
5.) Meal at the tournament conclusion
Gold Sponsor Benefits Include:
(Limited to 5 sponsors)
1.) Sponsor Recognition – Banner at event, featured on tournament web page, included in e-newsletter and all event communications, include branded items for goodie bags (items provided by sponsor)
2.) Hole sponsor – signage at tee box, opportunity to “staff” the location with a tent/table/etc.
3.) Meal at the tournament conclusion
Benefits of Individual Sponsorship Include:
1.) One Foursome – greens fee and cart
2.) Goodie bag
3.) Meal at the tournament conclusion
1.) Signage at the putting green.
2.) Opportunity to "staff" the location with a tent/table/etc.
3.) Provide a substantial prize for putting contest winner. (Min. $500 value)
(Limited to one putting contest sponsor)
Benefits of Hole Sponsorship Include:
1.) Sign on one tee box. Locations will be assigned.
2.) Opportunity to “staff” the location with a tent/table/etc.
If you are interested in participating with other sponsorship opportunities (such as donating items for our goodie bags, snacks, drinks, donating prizes for the awards ceremony, etc), please select this ticket. We will reach out to you to learn more about how you would like to participate.
