3rd Annual RYBE Bake Off Fundraiser at the Arizona Center

455 N 3rd St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Vendor Only
$50

1 6ft table and 2 chairs will be provied. You are welcome to set up a tent. We will be located on the Roof Top at the BMO Tower in Downtown Phx

Contestant
$65

1 6ft table and 2 chairs will be provied. You are welcome to set up a tent. We will be located on the Roof Top at the BMO Tower in Downtown Phx

You are welcome to setup and sell as well. Make sure to have enough of what you will enter into the contest for each judge. It will be 4 total.

You will be judged based on the following:
Taste
Texture (based on category)
After taste
Presentation
Creativity

Food Vendor (no food trucks)
$80

1 6ft table and 2 chairs will be provied. You are welcome to set up a tent. We will be located on the Roof Top at the BMO Tower in Downtown Phx

