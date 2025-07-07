3rd Annual RYBE Small Business Awards Gala

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About this event
11th Floor Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
4 Course Dinner & 2 drink tickets are included
Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)
2- 4 Course Dinner 4 drink tickets are included. This ticket is good for 2 people.
Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)
6- Dinners 10 drink tickets. This is good for 6 people
Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)
$
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