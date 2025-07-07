Rep Your Brand Enterprise

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Rep Your Brand Enterprise

About this event

3rd Annual RYBE Small Business Awards Gala

400 E Van Buren St

11th Floor Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Single Ticket
$85

4 Course Dinner & 2 drink tickets are included

Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)

Couple Tickets
$145
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2- 4 Course Dinner 4 drink tickets are included. This ticket is good for 2 people.

Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)

Table Group
$365
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6- Dinners 10 drink tickets. This is good for 6 people

Access to the Network Mixer sponsored by Nik Fields (Chic Chef)

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