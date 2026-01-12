3rd Annual SCA Golf and Games

Hosted by
You can purchase one Mulligan for $25!
You can purchase 3 Mulligans for $60!
Your family or business can sponsor a hole at the tournament for $350. We'd love to put a spotlight on your organization! You'll see your company's logo or family's name on the flag at one hole.
Foursome price
Single golfer price
If you're not so hot on golf, but you love BINGO, please join us at 2pm at Lakecliff for some BINGO fun! There will be great prizes! Each BINGO sheet is $25.
Become a "Birdie Sponsor" at the SCA Tournament and receive signage at TWO holes, plus a special mention in SCA's digital newsletter.
Support the Spicewood Christian Academy Eagles by becoming an Eagle Sponsor! Receive signage at TWO holes, plus a mention in our physical AND digital newsletters and one social media shout out with your logo. Plus, hand out your branded swag at the event!
Become a Title Sponsor of our tournament, one social media shout-out, and a special mention in the SCA digital and physical newsletters. Also includes 3 foursomes in tournament, and your company's logo on TEN holes! Plus, you can hand out your branded swag to all participants in the tournament.
Sponsor our dinner for after golf and BINGO!
Would you like to volunteer to help us on the day of the tournament? Please send us your information! Thank you!!
