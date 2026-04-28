3rd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (In Honor of Cauley Lott)

- Largest logo placement on all flyers, banners, signage, website, and social media

- Recognition during opening ceremony and awards presentation

- Opportunity to speak briefly at tournament welcome or luncheon

- Premium signage at registration, clubhouse, and one premium hole

- One foursome included (4-golfers)

- Featured sponsor spotlight on social media before and after event

- VIP seating at luncheon/awards

- Framed plaque or appreciation award