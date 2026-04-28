Bethel IFM Church

Hosted by

Bethel IFM Church

About this event

3rd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (In Honor of Cauley Lott)

1900 Country Club Blvd

Mt Dora, FL 32757, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

- Largest logo placement on all flyers, banners, signage, website, and social media
- Recognition during opening ceremony and awards presentation
- Opportunity to speak briefly at tournament welcome or luncheon
- Premium signage at registration, clubhouse, and one premium hole
- One foursome included (4-golfers)
- Featured sponsor spotlight on social media before and after event
- VIP seating at luncheon/awards
- Framed plaque or appreciation award

Gold Sponsor
$750

- Prominent logo on tournament materials, website, and signage
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- One foursome included (4 golfers)
- Hole sponsorship sign
- Featured sponsor spotlight on social media before and after event
- Reserved seating at luncheon
- Appreciation plaque/certificate

Hole Sponsor
$200
Team Sponsor
$600
Foursome
$450
Individual Golfer
$125
Luncheon Only
$40
Add a donation for Bethel IFM Church

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