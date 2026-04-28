3rd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (In Honor of Cauley Lott)

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About this event
- Largest logo placement on all flyers, banners, signage, website, and social media
- Recognition during opening ceremony and awards presentation
- Opportunity to speak briefly at tournament welcome or luncheon
- Premium signage at registration, clubhouse, and one premium hole
- One foursome included (4-golfers)
- Featured sponsor spotlight on social media before and after event
- VIP seating at luncheon/awards
- Framed plaque or appreciation award
- Prominent logo on tournament materials, website, and signage
- Recognition during awards ceremony
- One foursome included (4 golfers)
- Hole sponsorship sign
- Featured sponsor spotlight on social media before and after event
- Reserved seating at luncheon
- Appreciation plaque/certificate
$
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