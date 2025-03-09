Scramble Fore the Colon Stars - Echo Falls Golf Club, Snohomish

Use to replay any shot except in contests. Purchase as many as you want!
Teams may purchase licorice ropes that shall be used as a "gimme" to drop your putt or improve your lie by the length of licorice used. Eat it as you use it!
Round 1 starts at 11:30AM. Two tries per purchase. Buy as many as needed until you hole out to qualify for Round 2. OR you can “buy your way” directly into Round 2 at the event ($20) and join the competition to determine the champion. It is a 50/50 contest, so half of the cash goes to the to the winner and half goes to the charity.
Join this Mega Putt on the 18th hole where everyone putts at the same time! Buy one putt for $10 or 3 putts for $25. Sink it or be the closest to the pin to win!
Skip Round 1 and go directly to Round 2. Join the competition to determine the champion. It is a 50/50 contest, so half of the cash goes to the to the winner and half goes to the charity.
One ticket. Your chance to win half the cash raised!
Five tickets. Increase your chances to win half the cash raised!
15 tickets. Best deal and the best chance to win half the cash raised!
