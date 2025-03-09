Scramble Fore the Colon Stars - Echo Falls Golf Club, Snohomish

20414 121st Ave SE #3987

Snohomish, WA 98296, USA

Mulligan
$5

Use to replay any shot except in contests. Purchase as many as you want!

Licorice Rope
$20

Teams may purchase licorice ropes that shall be used as a "gimme" to drop your putt or improve your lie by the length of licorice used. Eat it as you use it!

50/50 Putt Contest (Round 1 of 2)
$5

Round 1 starts at 11:30AM. Two tries per purchase. Buy as many as needed until you hole out to qualify for Round 2. OR you can “buy your way” directly into Round 2 at the event ($20) and join the competition to determine the champion. It is a 50/50 contest, so half of the cash goes to the to the winner and half goes to the charity.

Colon Stars Mega Putt Contest - 1 putt
$10

Join this Mega Putt on the 18th hole where everyone putts at the same time! Buy one putt for $10 or 3 putts for $25. Sink it or be the closest to the pin to win!

Colon Stars Mega Putt Contest - 3 putts
$25

Join this Mega Putt on the 18th hole where everyone putts at the same time! Buy one putt for $10 or 3 putts for $25. Sink it or be the closest to the pin to win!

50/50 Putt Contest (Round 2)
$20

Skip Round 1 and go directly to Round 2. Join the competition to determine the champion. It is a 50/50 contest, so half of the cash goes to the to the winner and half goes to the charity.

50/50 Cash Raffle - 1 ticket
$5

One ticket. Your chance to win half the cash raised!

50/50 Cash Raffle - 5 tickets
$20

Five tickets. Increase your chances to win half the cash raised!

50/50 Cash Raffle - 15 tickets
$40

15 tickets. Best deal and the best chance to win half the cash raised!

Add a donation for Washington Colon Cancer Stars

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!