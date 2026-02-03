3rd Annual Shades Of Black Ball & Scholarship Fundraiser

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Sponsor a scholar's entry to the ball.
This is a customizable scholarship for a student attending continuing education post high school.
This is a customizable scholarship for a student attending continuing education post high school.
Two premium tables (20 ticketed guests)
Prominent logo placement on event materials and main stage
Recognition on the step-and-repeat and digital program
Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page
Opportunity to offer welcome remarks during the evening
Social media recognition before and after the event
Special recognition during the program
Gift
One premium table (10 ticketed guests)
Prominent logo placement on event materials
Recognition on the step-and-repeat and digital program
Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page
Social media recognition
Specialty drink sponsorship recognition
Gift
One table (10 ticketed guests)
Logo placement on event materials and digital program
Recognition on the step-and-repeat
Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page
Social media recognition
Recognition during the event program
Gift
4 event tickets
Recognition in the digital program
Recognition on the step-and-repeat
Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page
Recognition during the event program
Gift
4 tickets
Recognition in the digial program
Recognition during the event
Gift
$
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