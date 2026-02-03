Sankofa Scholarship Collective

Hosted by

Sankofa Scholarship Collective

About this event

3rd Annual Shades Of Black Ball & Scholarship Fundraiser

Detroit

MI, USA

EARLY BIRD - General Admission
$125
Available until May 19

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Sponsor A Scholar
$175

Sponsor a scholar's entry to the ball.

Sponsor A Scholarship - Grey
$500

This is a customizable scholarship for a student attending continuing education post high school.

Sponsor A Scholarship - Silver
$1,000

This is a customizable scholarship for a student attending continuing education post high school.

PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two premium tables (20 ticketed guests)

Prominent logo placement on event materials and main stage

Recognition on the step-and-repeat and digital program

Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page

Opportunity to offer welcome remarks during the evening

Social media recognition before and after the event

Special recognition during the program
Gift

VANTABLACK SPONSORSHIP
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One premium table (10 ticketed guests)

Prominent logo placement on event materials

Recognition on the step-and-repeat and digital program

Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page

Social media recognition

Specialty drink sponsorship recognition
Gift

ONYX SPONSORSHIP
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table (10 ticketed guests)

Logo placement on event materials and digital program

Recognition on the step-and-repeat

Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page

Social media recognition

Recognition during the event program

Gift

OBSIDIAN SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 event tickets

Recognition in the digital program

Recognition on the step-and-repeat

Logo placement on Sankofa website and ticketing page

Recognition during the event program
Gift

JET SPONSORSHIP
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets
Recognition in the digial program

Recognition during the event

Gift

Add a donation for Sankofa Scholarship Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!