3rd Annual Shamrock Shake (2026)

About this event
Single student ticket - for families with ONLY ONE student attending (grade 3-5 only)
Family price- for families with MORE THAN ONE STUDENT (grade 3-5 students only) attending- purchase only one ticket ($15 max) and list student attendee names/grades in the provided space
Adults- free of charge. All students must be accompanied / supervised by an adult.
Please indicate how many adults will be attending.
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