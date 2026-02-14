Kelley Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Kelley Elementary School PTO

About this event

3rd Annual Shamrock Shake (2026)

501 Ridgewood Rd

Southington, CT 06489, USA

Single student ticket
$10

Single student ticket - for families with ONLY ONE student attending (grade 3-5 only)

Family (multiple students) ticket
$15

Family price- for families with MORE THAN ONE STUDENT (grade 3-5 students only) attending- purchase only one ticket ($15 max) and list student attendee names/grades in the provided space

Adult ticket
Free

Adults- free of charge. All students must be accompanied / supervised by an adult.

Please indicate how many adults will be attending.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!