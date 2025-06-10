3rd Annual Shankin N' Shuckin Fundraiser Presented By Palmetto Clothing & Embroidery

Hosted by
Greenville, SC 29615, USA
Includes one team of 3 players and 3 oyster roast tickets prior to play
Includes registration for one player. We will create threesomes based on individual player registrations.
1 Ticket to the Oyster Roast
2 Tickets to the Oyster Roast
• Table onsite at registration or at designated tee for one-on-one interaction with participants, opportunity to distribute approved information and giveaways
• Includes two (2) table attendees and access to Oyster Roast
Recognition as a hole sponsor with your name or company logo.
Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.
• One (1) three player team registrations (3 players total)
• 4 additional tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM
• Acknowledgement on all event emails, marketing collateral, social media mentions, and event signage
• Recognition throughout the event as presenting sponsor, Clubhouse and on course
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event (at registration or on a hole for one-on-one interaction with participants)
• Opportunity to speak during event introductions
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag
Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.
• Acknowledgement in all event emails, marketing collateral, and social media posts
• Sponsor signage on beverage stations on course, as well as the Clubhouse
• Customized koozies with company logo to be served to all guests
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event
• 2 tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30pm
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag
• 25% off team registration fee
Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.
• Acknowledgement in all event emails, marketing collateral, and social media posts
• Sponsor signage at Oyster Roast, as well as the Clubhouse
• Customized oyster shucking knives with company logo to be served to all guests
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event
• 2 tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30pm
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag
• 25% off team registration fee
Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.
• Sponsor of Hole-in-One contest on a particular hole
• Sponsor signage at Clubhouse and Registration
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at that hole for one-on-one interaction
• 2 tickets to Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM
Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.
• Sponsor of Closest to Pin Cash Prize Contest during Oyster Roast
• Sponsor signage at Clubhouse and Registration
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at Closest to Pin area for one-on-one interaction
• 2 tickets to Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM
