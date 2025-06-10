Greenville Clemson Club

Greenville Clemson Club

3rd Annual Shankin N' Shuckin Fundraiser Presented By Palmetto Clothing & Embroidery

61 Villa Rd

Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Team Golf Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes one team of 3 players and 3 oyster roast tickets prior to play

Individual Golf Registration
$225

Includes registration for one player. We will create threesomes based on individual player registrations.

Oyster Roast Ticket
$60

1 Ticket to the Oyster Roast

Oyster Roast Ticket - Couple
$115
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to the Oyster Roast

Sponsor Table
$300

• Table onsite at registration or at designated tee for one-on-one interaction with participants, opportunity to distribute approved information and giveaways
• Includes two (2) table attendees and access to Oyster Roast

Hole/Tee Sponsor
$150

Recognition as a hole sponsor with your name or company logo.

Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.

Presenting Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$2,500

• One (1) three player team registrations (3 players total)
• 4 additional tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM
• Acknowledgement on all event emails, marketing collateral, social media mentions, and event signage
• Recognition throughout the event as presenting sponsor, Clubhouse and on course
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event (at registration or on a hole for one-on-one interaction with participants)
• Opportunity to speak during event introductions
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag

Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.

Beverage Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$1,500

• Acknowledgement in all event emails, marketing collateral, and social media posts
• Sponsor signage on beverage stations on course, as well as the Clubhouse
• Customized koozies with company logo to be served to all guests
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event
• 2 tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30pm
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag
• 25% off team registration fee

Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.

Oyster Roast Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$1,500

• Acknowledgement in all event emails, marketing collateral, and social media posts
• Sponsor signage at Oyster Roast, as well as the Clubhouse
• Customized oyster shucking knives with company logo to be served to all guests
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at the event
• 2 tickets to the Oyster Roast at 5:30pm
• Opportunity to include promotional item (flyer, koozie, etc.) in golfer swag bag
• 25% off team registration fee

Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$750

• Sponsor of Hole-in-One contest on a particular hole
• Sponsor signage at Clubhouse and Registration
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at that hole for one-on-one interaction
• 2 tickets to Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM

Please send this logo to [email protected] once payment is complete.

Closest to Pin Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$750

• Sponsor of Closest to Pin Cash Prize Contest during Oyster Roast
• Sponsor signage at Clubhouse and Registration
• Opportunity to host a Sponsor Table at Closest to Pin area for one-on-one interaction
• 2 tickets to Oyster Roast at 5:30 PM

Add a donation for Greenville Clemson Club

$

