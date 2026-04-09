3rd Annual She Who Inspires Me Tea

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About this event
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Reserve a table for your entire party. These tickets are for reserved priority seating for 10 people.
This purchase includes acknowledgement of your organization at the event, a ad for the company or person of your choice in our Souvenir Booklet, Guests at Table are designated as priority for excellent selection of food, teas, and mocktails. Each guest will receive a thank-you gift as well as a complimentary ticket for our free raffle and a S.W.I.M. Tea Digital Photo. You will also be given a thank you card to add a personalized message to the woman who inspires you, that you will present during the event.
This ticket is only for the parent's and guardians of current W.O.T. Girls.
As a way to say thank you for allowing us to play an essential role in the lives of your daughters discounting tickets are available, it doesn't matter what year your daughter attended. We can't wait to see you all. General admission includes an excellent selection of food, teas, and mocktails. Each guest will receive a thank-you gift as well as a complimentary ticket for our free raffle and a S.W.I.M. Tea Digital Photo. You will also be given a thank you card to add a personalized message to the woman who inspires you, that you will present during the event.
This ticket is for all current and past W.O.T. Girls near and far. If you have participated in one of the sessions hosted by Keeta's Place INC, we would love to see you at the She Who Inspire Me Tea. (Eligibility will be verified at the event. For this ticket we need the W.O.T. Girls information)
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