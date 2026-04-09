3rd Annual She Who Inspires Me Tea

This ticket is only for the parent's and guardians of current W.O.T. Girls.





As a way to say thank you for allowing us to play an essential role in the lives of your daughters discounting tickets are available, it doesn't matter what year your daughter attended. We can't wait to see you all. General admission includes an excellent selection of food, teas, and mocktails. Each guest will receive a thank-you gift as well as a complimentary ticket for our free raffle and a S.W.I.M. Tea Digital Photo. You will also be given a thank you card to add a personalized message to the woman who inspires you, that you will present during the event.