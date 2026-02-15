Ami Cherry

3rd Annual Shoot for a Cure Benefiting Blood Cancer United

20238 Woody Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308, USA

Individual Participant
$125

Individual participant

Team of 4
$500

Team of 4 Participants

White Sponsor
$1,500

• 1 Team of 5

• Station Sponsor Sign

  • ﻿﻿1 × $500 raffle pack
  • ﻿﻿1 Safe ticket
  • ﻿﻿Breakfast, Lunch, and Beer Provided
Blue Sponsor
$2,500

Blue Sponsor - $2,500

  • ﻿﻿1 Team of 5
  • ﻿﻿Station Sponsor Sign
  • ﻿﻿2 × $500 raffle packs
  • ﻿﻿2 Safe tickets
  • ﻿﻿2 seats at the Blood Cancer United Student Visionaries of the Year
    Finale Event (Event Date: March 21st, 2026)
  • ﻿﻿Breakfast, Lunch, and Beer Provided
Red Slonsor
$5,000

Red Sponsor - $5,000

  • ﻿﻿1 Team of 5
  • ﻿﻿Station Sponsor Sign
  • ﻿﻿2 × $500 raffle packs
  • ﻿﻿2 Safe tickets
  • ﻿﻿4 seats at the Blood Cancer United Student Visionary of the Year
    Finale Event (Event Date: March 21st, 2026)
  • ﻿﻿Breakfast, Lunch, and Beer Provided
Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Gold Sponsor - $10,000

  • ﻿﻿2 Teams of 5
  • Station Sponsor Sin

4 × $500 raffle packs

4 Safe tickets

4 seats at the Blood Cancer United Student Visionary of the Year

Finale Event (Event Date: March 21st, 2026)

• Breakfast, Lunch, and Beer Provided

T & T Liberty Safe Raffle Ticket
$50

Limited addition Ducks Unlimited Liberty Safe - Plus surprise gift inside

T & T Liberty Safe 3 for 2 Raffle Ticket
$100

Improve your odds of winning and buy 3 tickets for the Special Addition Ducks Unlimited Liberty Safe for the price of 2.

100 General Raffle Pack
$100

Buy your raffle tickets now for the general raffle .This pack gets you into the general raffle with multiple chances to win.

$300 raffle pack
$300

This pack gets you even more chances to win in the general raffle plus gets you in the social blue and red raffle held by Dirty Bird.

$500 Raffle pack
$500

This is the best bang for your buck- Extra general raffle tickets, plus more chances to win in the blue and red raffle AND a chance at the GOLD ITEM!

Stations sponsor
$500

Support the Blood Cancer United Mission while advertising for your busines. See your businesses logo at one of the competition stations as a sponsor.

Non-Participant Ticket
$35

Come out and see what it is all about! Watch the competition, eat a BBQ lunch catered by Lengthwise, and have the opportunity to get in on some amazing raffle items.

