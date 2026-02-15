3rd Annual Shoot for a Cure Benefiting Blood Cancer United

Hosted by
About this event
Individual participant
Team of 4 Participants
• 1 Team of 5
• Station Sponsor Sign
Blue Sponsor - $2,500
Red Sponsor - $5,000
Gold Sponsor - $10,000
4 × $500 raffle packs
4 Safe tickets
4 seats at the Blood Cancer United Student Visionary of the Year
Finale Event (Event Date: March 21st, 2026)
• Breakfast, Lunch, and Beer Provided
Limited addition Ducks Unlimited Liberty Safe - Plus surprise gift inside
Improve your odds of winning and buy 3 tickets for the Special Addition Ducks Unlimited Liberty Safe for the price of 2.
Buy your raffle tickets now for the general raffle .This pack gets you into the general raffle with multiple chances to win.
This pack gets you even more chances to win in the general raffle plus gets you in the social blue and red raffle held by Dirty Bird.
This is the best bang for your buck- Extra general raffle tickets, plus more chances to win in the blue and red raffle AND a chance at the GOLD ITEM!
Support the Blood Cancer United Mission while advertising for your busines. See your businesses logo at one of the competition stations as a sponsor.
Come out and see what it is all about! Watch the competition, eat a BBQ lunch catered by Lengthwise, and have the opportunity to get in on some amazing raffle items.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!