3rd Annual Shoot for Post-Traumatic Growth

-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
Register Team Pay at Event
Free
If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Individual Shooter
$150
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
Register Individual Pay at Event
Free
If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
-“Presented by” inclusion in all event print, electronic, and media event mentions
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for one year
-4 Teams (16 shooters) includes carts and VIP Parking
- “Presented by” Logo will appear on all course signs, golf carts, shooter shirts and event programs
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Sponsorship of two event elements
-Verbal recognition at opening ceremony and awards lunch
-Speaking opprotunity at the ceremony
-Reserved seating at awards lunch
-Company banner displayed at event
-Logo on monthly newsletter for one year
-Lunch provided to all shooters
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
-3 Teams (12 shooters) includes golf carts
-2 course station signs
-Sponsorship of one event element
-Logo will appear on all event print, electronics, and media event mentions
-Logo on shooter shirts
-Prominent recognition on tournament program
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Verbal recognition at opening ceremony and awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Logo on monthly newsletter for 1 year
-Lunch provided to all shooters
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
-Two teams registration (8 persons) includes carts
-1 course station sign
-Logo on shooter shirts
-Logo will appear on tournament signage/marketing materials
-Recognition on tournament program
-Company banner displayed at event
-Verbal recognition at opening ceremony and awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website 6 months
-Logo on monthly newsletter for 6 months
-Social media recognition
-Lunch provided to all shooters
Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
-One team registration
-One course station sign
-Logo will appear on tournament banner
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Social media recognition
Patriotic Sponsor
$1,000
-Sponsors one team registration (4 veterans or first responders)
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo will appear on tournament banner
-Lunch provided to all shooters
Tshirt Sponsor
$1,200
-Shooter shirts with logo
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
Chow Sponsor
$1,000
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-One course station sign
-Logo will appear on tournament banner
Signage Sponsor
$500
One course station sign
Logo will appear on tournament banner
Course Station Sign
$250
One course station sign
