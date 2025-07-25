Sales closed

3rd Annual Silent Auction

Scheels Gift Card item
Scheels Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 value

Great Wolf Lodge Swim Park item
Great Wolf Lodge Swim Park
$80

Starting bid

$200 value. 4 day passes. Valid any day of the week @ KC location; blackout dates apply. Certificate expires 11/8/2026

Certificate item
Certificate
$40

Starting bid

$100 value. Includes 1 hour of pickleball, equipment rental, and 2 appetizers.

New Theatre & Restaurant Tickets item
New Theatre & Restaurant Tickets
$45

Starting bid

$115 value. TWO tickets to Cactus Flower, starring Marilu Henner, John Rensenhouse, & Cathy Barnett. Valid Sunday thru Thursday evenings..

SeaLife Aquarium Tickets item
SeaLife Aquarium Tickets
$40

Starting bid

$100 value; 4 tickets (age 2+); Valid thru 10/15/26. No booking required; Present tickets @ counter; Hours M-F 10am-4pm, S-S 10am-5pm (last entry 1 hour prior to close)

LEGOLAND Tickets item
LEGOLAND Tickets
$44

Starting bid

$112 value; 4 tickets (ages 2+); Valid thru 10/15/26; No booking required; Present tickets @ counter; Hours M-F 10am-4pm, S-S 10am-5pm (last entry 1.5 hour prior to close); Must have 1 adult & 1 child (under 18) to enter.

Signature Photography Experience item
Signature Photography Experience
$200

Starting bid

$500 value; Jordan Ridge Photography; Pre-session consultation;. 1.5 hr photo shoot (up to 5 people); professional editing/retouching; private on-line gallery for viewing & purchasing (min 75+ photos); Session must be booked by November 8, 2026.

Mavericks Hockey Tickets item
Mavericks Hockey Tickets
$90

Starting bid

$235 value; 4 center ice tickets; Valid for regular 2025-2026 season.

JBL Flip5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker item
JBL Flip5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker
$40

Starting bid

$102 value; JBL Flip5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Garmin Vivoactive 5 item
Garmin Vivoactive 5
$100

Starting bid

$250 value; fitness-tracking smart watch, ivory

Tease Smart Heated Mug Kit item
Tease Smart Heated Mug Kit
$20

Starting bid

$50 value; heated mug with lid, spoon, and warming pad

Custom Quilt item
Custom Quilt
$120

Starting bid

$300 value; 43"x"60; machine quilted in shades of tan, yellow, & brown

"Fat Cat Capsizing" Photos item
"Fat Cat Capsizing" Photos
$24

Starting bid

Valued at $60; Professionally framed series of 3 adorable black & white photos of a cat toppling

Floral Wreath item
Floral Wreath
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $40; This wreath of bright colorful artificial flowers will add cheer in multiple seasons.

Pendleton Virgin Wool Throw item
Pendleton Virgin Wool Throw
$24

Starting bid

Valued at $60; 60"x70"; light blue & cream

Decorative Throw PIllows item
Decorative Throw PIllows
$15

Starting bid

$40 value; set of 2 (21"x21") pillows; dark gray back; front is cream w/ dark & light gray, tan, rust, & smokey blue geometric shapes

Summersalt beach bag item
Summersalt beach bag
$10

Starting bid

$25 value; 15"x13"x5"; red & pink bag

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler item
Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler
$65

Starting bid

$163 value; 1 inch pro curling iron nano-ionic ceramic, extra-long barrel, ultimate shine & condition

UGG Earmuffs item
UGG Earmuffs
$32

Starting bid

$82 value; black embroidery with sheepskin

JoyBright Beauty Box Happy Hues Makeup Collection item
JoyBright Beauty Box Happy Hues Makeup Collection
$12

Starting bid

$30 value; 88-piece makeup collection (Tinted Lip Balms, Eye Shadows, Blushes, Bronzers, Highlighter, Illuminating Lotion, Under Eye Gels, Hair Clips, Eye Shadow Brush, Blush Brush)

Radley London Jewelry Box item
Radley London Jewelry Box
$38

Starting bid

$98 value; 9.25” x 7” x 2”, cream colored

Kendra Scott Earrings, Pair #1 item
Kendra Scott Earrings, Pair #1
$25

Starting bid

$65 value; gold linear, peach & teal

Kendra Scott Earrings, Pair #2 item
Kendra Scott Earrings, Pair #2
$15

Starting bid

$40 value; gold hoop, reversible, green & blue

Game Package item
Game Package
$48

Starting bid

$120 value; Scrabble, Frenzy tile and card game, Okay Genius, Risk Deep Space, Jeopardy, Monopoly, Go Green, Bitcoin Boom or Bust, Crypto Cash

Holiday Spirit Basket item
Holiday Spirit Basket
$25

Starting bid

$65 value; candle warmer w/auto-shutoff, silver holiday candle holder, 3-wick Palo Salo scented candle, ocean blue hand-crafted Honduran candle, 7 oz. "winter" scented candle, snowman cookie plate

Bath Basket item
Bath Basket
$45

Starting bid

$115 value; pedicure tool, Finch Berry Fizzy Salt Soak, A Little Something Bath Fizzers, Bathorium milk, Verano Mexican Honeysuckle soap and lotion, Pacha frost bombs, misc. bath bombs and soaps

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$42

Starting bid

$110 value; lighted LED mirror, Tarte Eye Palette, aromatherapy putty, lip gloss, 2 lip sticks, 2 W7 eye shadows, & beauty brushes,

PT's Coffee Gift Basket item
PT's Coffee Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

$160 value; 5 lbs. Ad Astra dark roasted coffee, 2 lbs. John Brown medium-dark roasted coffee; frother, $10 coupon toward future purchase

Tree-Hugger Basket item
Tree-Hugger Basket
$38

Starting bid

$98 value; Eco-friendly/sustainable household items including compostable storage bags, bamboo cutting boards, reusable paper towels, dryer balls

K.C. Speakeasy Basket item
K.C. Speakeasy Basket
$55

Starting bid

$147 value; vodka, whiskey, two cocktail-making books, bitters, fruits and vegetables, towel and cocktail napkins

Tiki Taco Gift Basket item
Tiki Taco Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

$75 value; $50 gift certificate, XL t-shirt, sticker

Golfing Package item
Golfing Package
$20

Starting bid

$50 value; Revasri Laser Range-finder, TaylorMade golf balls

Aged & Charred Premium Cocktail Smoker Kit item
Aged & Charred Premium Cocktail Smoker Kit
$50

Starting bid

$130 value; Includes wooden box, smoke lid, 8 wood chip flavors, culinary torch, butane, & recipe book

KC Current Ultra Fan Set item
KC Current Ultra Fan Set
$10

Starting bid

$45 value; Set includes an autographed photo of Haley Hopkins (#13, forward) and team scarf

