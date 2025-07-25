3rd Annual Silent Auction

Starting bid
$100 value
$200 value. 4 day passes. Valid any day of the week @ KC location; blackout dates apply. Certificate expires 11/8/2026
$100 value. Includes 1 hour of pickleball, equipment rental, and 2 appetizers.
$115 value. TWO tickets to Cactus Flower, starring Marilu Henner, John Rensenhouse, & Cathy Barnett. Valid Sunday thru Thursday evenings..
$100 value; 4 tickets (age 2+); Valid thru 10/15/26. No booking required; Present tickets @ counter; Hours M-F 10am-4pm, S-S 10am-5pm (last entry 1 hour prior to close)
$112 value; 4 tickets (ages 2+); Valid thru 10/15/26; No booking required; Present tickets @ counter; Hours M-F 10am-4pm, S-S 10am-5pm (last entry 1.5 hour prior to close); Must have 1 adult & 1 child (under 18) to enter.
$500 value; Jordan Ridge Photography; Pre-session consultation;. 1.5 hr photo shoot (up to 5 people); professional editing/retouching; private on-line gallery for viewing & purchasing (min 75+ photos); Session must be booked by November 8, 2026.
$235 value; 4 center ice tickets; Valid for regular 2025-2026 season.
$102 value; JBL Flip5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker
$250 value; fitness-tracking smart watch, ivory
$50 value; heated mug with lid, spoon, and warming pad
$300 value; 43"x"60; machine quilted in shades of tan, yellow, & brown
Valued at $60; Professionally framed series of 3 adorable black & white photos of a cat toppling
Valued at $40; This wreath of bright colorful artificial flowers will add cheer in multiple seasons.
Valued at $60; 60"x70"; light blue & cream
$40 value; set of 2 (21"x21") pillows; dark gray back; front is cream w/ dark & light gray, tan, rust, & smokey blue geometric shapes
$25 value; 15"x13"x5"; red & pink bag
$163 value; 1 inch pro curling iron nano-ionic ceramic, extra-long barrel, ultimate shine & condition
$82 value; black embroidery with sheepskin
$30 value; 88-piece makeup collection (Tinted Lip Balms, Eye Shadows, Blushes, Bronzers, Highlighter, Illuminating Lotion, Under Eye Gels, Hair Clips, Eye Shadow Brush, Blush Brush)
$98 value; 9.25” x 7” x 2”, cream colored
$65 value; gold linear, peach & teal
$40 value; gold hoop, reversible, green & blue
$120 value; Scrabble, Frenzy tile and card game, Okay Genius, Risk Deep Space, Jeopardy, Monopoly, Go Green, Bitcoin Boom or Bust, Crypto Cash
$65 value; candle warmer w/auto-shutoff, silver holiday candle holder, 3-wick Palo Salo scented candle, ocean blue hand-crafted Honduran candle, 7 oz. "winter" scented candle, snowman cookie plate
$115 value; pedicure tool, Finch Berry Fizzy Salt Soak, A Little Something Bath Fizzers, Bathorium milk, Verano Mexican Honeysuckle soap and lotion, Pacha frost bombs, misc. bath bombs and soaps
$110 value; lighted LED mirror, Tarte Eye Palette, aromatherapy putty, lip gloss, 2 lip sticks, 2 W7 eye shadows, & beauty brushes,
$160 value; 5 lbs. Ad Astra dark roasted coffee, 2 lbs. John Brown medium-dark roasted coffee; frother, $10 coupon toward future purchase
$98 value; Eco-friendly/sustainable household items including compostable storage bags, bamboo cutting boards, reusable paper towels, dryer balls
$147 value; vodka, whiskey, two cocktail-making books, bitters, fruits and vegetables, towel and cocktail napkins
$75 value; $50 gift certificate, XL t-shirt, sticker
$50 value; Revasri Laser Range-finder, TaylorMade golf balls
$130 value; Includes wooden box, smoke lid, 8 wood chip flavors, culinary torch, butane, & recipe book
$45 value; Set includes an autographed photo of Haley Hopkins (#13, forward) and team scarf
