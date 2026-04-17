Hosted by

Chief Clarence L Cash Jr Firefighter Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual Sip, Savor & Support Sneaker Soiree Fundraiser

926 E McLemore Ave

Memphis, TN 38106, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!


Chief Level Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.

Lieutenant Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.

Firefighter Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.

Recruit Level Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.

Volunteer Level Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements.

Early Bird Special “3rd Annual Sip, Savor, & Support”
$75
Available until Jun 21

Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!


Early Bird Couple Tickets
$125

Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!