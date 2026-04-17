3rd Annual Sip, Savor & Support Sneaker Soiree Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!
10 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.
8 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.
6 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.
4 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements. An area of the Museum will be named with your corporate information and signage.
2 passes to the event * A Special Gift * Entrance into the VIP Room at 6:00 p.m. * Display of corporate identity logo on the foundation’s signage, slide show, and acknowledgement on all media advertisements.
Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!
Enjoy an evening full of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable vibes! Join us for a night featuring three amazing mixologists serving specialty cocktails perfectly paired with delicious appetizers. Enjoy great music, show off your style in our sneaker contest, and be part of a true Party with a Purpose. Don’t miss this exciting night of giving back while having a great time!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!