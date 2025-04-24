3rd Annual Sotomayor Jazz Symposium

12801 Tall Timber Ln

San Antonio, TX 78254, USA

Saxophone
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Trombone
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Bass Trombone
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Trumpet
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Guitar
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Bass
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
Drumset
$75
Student must bring a drum set with them Symposium, shirt and lunch
Piano
$75
Symposium, shirt and lunch
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing