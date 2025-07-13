3rd Annual Soul Train Party

Norfolk, VA 23502, USA
Guests are invited to join the retro-themed party in support of Catch The Promise, a breast cancer awareness and fundraising initiative. Attendees are encouraged to don vintage attire for an evening of music, cuisine, and engaging activities. All proceeds will be dedicated to assisting individuals affected by breast cancer. Let us come together for a purposeful evening in unity against this disease.
