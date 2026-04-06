3rd Annual South Baseball Dugout Club Golf Outing

About this event
Single Green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and post round cocktail hour.
Foursome Green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and post round cocktail hour.
Your Company information in every cart!
Sponsor Lunch at the turn for the golfers.
Please email art to [email protected] or contact Erin DiLodovico at 313-516-9923
Be the life of the party! Sponsor the post round cocktail hour!
Please email art to [email protected] or contact Erin DiLodovico at 313-516-9923
$
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