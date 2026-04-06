Grosse Pointe South Dugout Club

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Grosse Pointe South Dugout Club

About this event

3rd Annual South Baseball Dugout Club Golf Outing

22185 Masonic

St Clair Shores, MI 48082, USA

Single Golfer
$125

Single Green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and post round cocktail hour.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome Green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and post round cocktail hour.

Cart Sponsor
$250

Your Company information in every cart!

Lunch Sponsor
$450

Sponsor Lunch at the turn for the golfers.


Please email art to [email protected] or contact Erin DiLodovico at 313-516-9923

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$550

Be the life of the party! Sponsor the post round cocktail hour!


Please email art to [email protected] or contact Erin DiLodovico at 313-516-9923

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