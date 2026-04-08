NORTH BREVARD ROTARY CLUB FOUNDATION INC

Hosted by

NORTH BREVARD ROTARY CLUB FOUNDATION INC

About this event

TITUSVILLE ROTARY 3RD ANNUAL SPELL-EBRATION

5275 Sisson Rd

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

TEAM TABLE
$480

Includes food, beer or wine

1 Raffle Ticket for Each Team Member

QUEEN BEE SPONSOR
$1,000

Headline Sponsor

Preferred Seating

Includes food, beer and wine

5-minute Introduction @ Event

1 @ $20 Raffle Ticket for $500 cash prize

Premium Logo Placement in Program

FB Shoutouts

Name on Thank You Board

Team Entry (8)

DRONE SPONSOR
$250

Logo in Program

Logo on signage

FB Shoutouts

Name on Thank You Board

"WORD ON THE STREET" Bonus word
$200

Pick one word to add to the official competition list and you'll know how to spell it before anyone else does!!

TROPHY SPONSOR
$100

Name recognition for sponsorship at event

Name recognition listed in Program

DRINK SPONSOR
$200

Name recognition for sponsorship at event

Name recognition listed in Program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!