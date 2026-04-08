TITUSVILLE ROTARY 3RD ANNUAL SPELL-EBRATION

Hosted by
About this event
Includes food, beer or wine
1 Raffle Ticket for Each Team Member
Headline Sponsor
Preferred Seating
Includes food, beer and wine
5-minute Introduction @ Event
1 @ $20 Raffle Ticket for $500 cash prize
Premium Logo Placement in Program
FB Shoutouts
Name on Thank You Board
Team Entry (8)
Logo in Program
Logo on signage
FB Shoutouts
Name on Thank You Board
Pick one word to add to the official competition list and you'll know how to spell it before anyone else does!!
Name recognition for sponsorship at event
Name recognition listed in Program
Name recognition for sponsorship at event
Name recognition listed in Program
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