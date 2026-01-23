3rd Annual SSG Kyle McKee Memorial Ruck

Hosted by
About this event
Our premier competitive ruck featuring exercise stations along the route.
Weight Requirements:
-Under 150 lbs.: 10 lb. minimum
-150 lbs. & over: 20 lb. minimum
Complete a 6.2 mile course at your own pace. Weight optional.
A traditional 5K option staying on Leroy Center Road for a shorter and more accessible route Podium awards for top finishers.
A short, family-friendly course held at the Leroy ball Fields, featuring kids activities. Weight optional
Runs from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM Come when you want, stay as long as you like, and enjoy the activities at your own pace.
-Website Listing
-Social Media Recognition
(Tax Deductible: $150)
-Website Listing
-Social Media Recognition
-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route
-Website Listing
-Social Media Recognition
-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route
-Name Included on Shared Sponsor Recognition Sign
-Website Listing
-Social Media Recognition
-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route
-Name Included on Shared Sponsor Recognition Sign
-Sponsor name & logo on event photo backdrop
-4 Complimentary Event Registrations
-Space to Promote Business on-site (Table or Tent)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!