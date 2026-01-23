All American Rucks

3rd Annual SSG Kyle McKee Memorial Ruck

13028 Leroy Center Rd

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

6.2 Mile Smoker
$30

Our premier competitive ruck featuring exercise stations along the route.


Weight Requirements:

-Under 150 lbs.: 10 lb. minimum

-150 lbs. & over: 20 lb. minimum

6.2 Mile Friendly Ruck
$30

Complete a 6.2 mile course at your own pace. Weight optional.

"KM5" 5K
$20

A traditional 5K option staying on Leroy Center Road for a shorter and more accessible route Podium awards for top finishers.

Kids Fun Ruck
$10

A short, family-friendly course held at the Leroy ball Fields, featuring kids activities. Weight optional


Runs from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM Come when you want, stay as long as you like, and enjoy the activities at your own pace.

Bronze Sponsor
$150

-Website Listing

-Social Media Recognition

(Tax Deductible: $150)

Silver Sponsor
$350

-Website Listing

-Social Media Recognition

-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route

Gold Sponsor
$750

-Website Listing

-Social Media Recognition

-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route

-Name Included on Shared Sponsor Recognition Sign

Premier Sponsor
$1,500

-Website Listing

-Social Media Recognition

-18"x24" Sign Placed on Course Route

-Name Included on Shared Sponsor Recognition Sign

-Sponsor name & logo on event photo backdrop

-4 Complimentary Event Registrations

-Space to Promote Business on-site (Table or Tent)

Volunteer
Free
Event T-Shirt
$25

