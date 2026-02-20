Stuart Scurria Memorial Foundation

Offered by

Stuart Scurria Memorial Foundation

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3rd Annual SSMF Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$2,500

NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Entry fee for two teams / Logo exclusivity on all signage around your selected contest (can sponsor course games) / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Opportunity to distribute exclusive giveaways to all golfers with your company’s logo / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner

0
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750

Entry fee for one team / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner

0
Golf Ball Sponsor item
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,250

NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Front & Back 9 Sponsor item
Front & Back 9 Sponsor
$250

Two hole signs on the course / Name and logo on tournament banner

0
Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$125

Name and logo on one tee box / Name and logo on tournament banner

0
Add a donation for Stuart Scurria Memorial Foundation

$

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