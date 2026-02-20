3rd Annual SSMF Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this shop
NO LONGER AVAILABLE
Entry fee for two teams / Logo exclusivity on all signage around your selected contest (can sponsor course games) / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Opportunity to distribute exclusive giveaways to all golfers with your company’s logo / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner
Entry fee for one team / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner
NO LONGER AVAILABLE
Two hole signs on the course / Name and logo on tournament banner
Name and logo on one tee box / Name and logo on tournament banner
$
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