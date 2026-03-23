Elis Lionheart Foundation

Hosted by

Elis Lionheart Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual Summer Sponsorship: Golfing for Good

36000 7 Mile

Livonia, MI 48152, USA

Heartbeat Spnosor
$6,000
  • Exclusive title: "Presented by [Company Name]" on ALL event materials
  • Logo on every banner, signage, registration table, and golfer scorecard
  • Naming rights on the 18th hole ("The [Company] Finish Line")
  • Three complimentary foursomes (12 golfers)
  • Premier tee box display with branded pop-up/tent
  • Opportunity to address all golfers at the opening and/or closing dinner
  • Logo on golfer gift bags AND on the bag itself (if custom bags used)
  • Dedicated social media spotlight post + story (pre, day-of, and post-event)
  • Logo on event email blast to the full supporter list
  • Featured on Eli's Lionheart website year-round with company bio
  • Framed custom "Heart of the Community" award presentation
  • Option to bring a branded photo booth or activation at the event
  • Personal thank-you letter from Eli's family
Gold Heart Spnosor
$4,000
  • Prominent logo on main event banner and all major signage
  • Two complimentary foursomes (8 golfers)
  • Named hole sponsorship (tee box signage + table setup)
  • Branded item in every golfer gift bag
  • Social media spotlight post + story (pre and post-event)
  • Logo on event email blast
  • Recognition from podium during golfer announcements
  • Listed on Eli's Lionheart website through end of year
Silver Heart Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event signage at registration and clubhouse
  • One complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
  • Named hole sponsorship with signage
  • Promotional item in golfer gift bags
  • Social media recognition post (pre and post-event)
  • Listed on Eli's Lionheart website through end of year
  • Recognition during event announcements
Champion Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on sponsor recognition board at event
  • Two complimentary golfer spots
  • Named hole sponsorship with signage
  • Social media recognition
  • Listed on Eli's Lionheart website
Reception/Dinner Sponsor
$1,500
  • Branded signage at the post-round reception/dinner area
  • Verbal recognition during dinner
  • Social media spotlight
  • Logo on dinner menus or napkins
Hole Sponsor (18 sponts sell out fast!)
$300
  • Custom hole sign with company name and logo
  • Option to set up a promotional table or activation at your hole
  • Recognition on the master sponsor board
  • Social media shoutout


Contest Sponsor - Closest to Pin
$750

Closest to pin

  • Brand associated with the contest ("The [Company] Closest to Pin")
  • Signage at that contest hole
  • Featured in contest announcement to all golfers
  • Social media recognition


Contest Sponsor - Longest Drive
$750

Longest Drive

  • Brand associated with the contest ("The [Company] Longest Drive")
  • Signage at that contest hole
  • Featured in contest announcement to all golfers
  • Social media recognition


Contest Sponsor - Hole in One
$750

Hole In One

  • Brand associated with the contest ("The [Company] Hole in One")
  • Signage at that contest hole
  • Featured in contest announcement to all golfers
  • Social media recognition


Mulligan - Second Chance
$1,500

A company sponsors the sale of mulligans (do-over shots) at registration — typically sold in packs of 2–3 for $20–$40 per golfer. The sponsor's name is on the mulligan tickets and the table

Beverage Cart - "Hydration Sponsor"
$1,500

A branded beverage cart circles the course all day with the sponsor's logo draped on it. This is one of the highest-visibility sponsorships at any outing because every golfer interacts with it multiple times. 

Puttin Green - Skills Challenge Sponsor
$500

Set up a putting contest or chipping challenge on the practice green before the shotgun start. The sponsor owns the activity — branded signage, their team runs it, and they can offer a prize (gift card, branded merchandise) for the winner.

Photo Sponsor
$500

A sponsor pays to have a photographer at the event with their branding on all digital photos shared with golfers afterward. Some events do a "photo booth hole" where golfers stop mid-round for a branded group shot. The sponsor's logo appears on every photo delivered to 100+ golfers, who then share them on social media — effectively turning every golfer into a promotional channel.

Swag Sponsor
$2,000

A company sponsors the golfer gift bag item everyone actually uses — a branded polo, hat, or pullover with both the sponsor's logo AND Eli's Lionheart Foundation logo embroidered on it. Golfers wear these for years. It's one of the longest-lasting brand impressions of any sponsorship and historically commands a premium because companies know their logo will be walking around golf courses for seasons to come.


Volunteer Sponsor
$1,000

A sponsor puts their logo on the shirts worn by every volunteer and staff member working the event. Historically this is a great fit for staffing companies, uniform suppliers, local businesses wanting grassroots visibility, or any brand that wants guaranteed impressions without competing for a specific location on the course.

Driving Range Sponsor
$800

Company logo displayed on signage at the driving range. Every golfer goes to the range before the shotgun start, making it one of the highest guaranteed impression spots of the day.

Hazard Sponsor
$500

Use creative signage near course hazzards with messagging like "Your trip to the beach is sponsored by" or "The lake that just swallowed your golf ball is sponsored by" — turning unavoidable frustrations into laugh-out-loud brand moments.

A local insurance company, law firm, or financial advisor would jump at owning a sign that says "That sand trap is sponsored by [Company] — we help you get out of tough spots too." It becomes the most talked-about signage on the course.

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