3rd Annual Summer Sponsorship: Golfing for Good

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About this event
Closest to pin
Longest Drive
Hole In One
A company sponsors the sale of mulligans (do-over shots) at registration — typically sold in packs of 2–3 for $20–$40 per golfer. The sponsor's name is on the mulligan tickets and the table
A branded beverage cart circles the course all day with the sponsor's logo draped on it. This is one of the highest-visibility sponsorships at any outing because every golfer interacts with it multiple times.
Set up a putting contest or chipping challenge on the practice green before the shotgun start. The sponsor owns the activity — branded signage, their team runs it, and they can offer a prize (gift card, branded merchandise) for the winner.
A sponsor pays to have a photographer at the event with their branding on all digital photos shared with golfers afterward. Some events do a "photo booth hole" where golfers stop mid-round for a branded group shot. The sponsor's logo appears on every photo delivered to 100+ golfers, who then share them on social media — effectively turning every golfer into a promotional channel.
A company sponsors the golfer gift bag item everyone actually uses — a branded polo, hat, or pullover with both the sponsor's logo AND Eli's Lionheart Foundation logo embroidered on it. Golfers wear these for years. It's one of the longest-lasting brand impressions of any sponsorship and historically commands a premium because companies know their logo will be walking around golf courses for seasons to come.
A sponsor puts their logo on the shirts worn by every volunteer and staff member working the event. Historically this is a great fit for staffing companies, uniform suppliers, local businesses wanting grassroots visibility, or any brand that wants guaranteed impressions without competing for a specific location on the course.
Company logo displayed on signage at the driving range. Every golfer goes to the range before the shotgun start, making it one of the highest guaranteed impression spots of the day.
Use creative signage near course hazzards with messagging like "Your trip to the beach is sponsored by" or "The lake that just swallowed your golf ball is sponsored by" — turning unavoidable frustrations into laugh-out-loud brand moments.
A local insurance company, law firm, or financial advisor would jump at owning a sign that says "That sand trap is sponsored by [Company] — we help you get out of tough spots too." It becomes the most talked-about signage on the course.
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