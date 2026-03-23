3rd Annual Summer Sponsorship: Golfing for Good

Use creative signage near course hazzards with messagging like "Your trip to the beach is sponsored by" or "The lake that just swallowed your golf ball is sponsored by" — turning unavoidable frustrations into laugh-out-loud brand moments.



A local insurance company, law firm, or financial advisor would jump at owning a sign that says "That sand trap is sponsored by [Company] — we help you get out of tough spots too." It becomes the most talked-about signage on the course.