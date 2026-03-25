Tayven's Pursuit

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Tayven's Pursuit

About this event

3rd Annual Tayven's Pursuit Bean Bag Tournament

5265 238th St E

Hampton, MN 55031, USA

Registration - Payment via Venmo
$60

Register here. At check out, please use discount code VENMO.


Please submit $61 payment via our Venmo account: @Tayvenspursuitinc


Note that a $1 service fee has been added to cover the costs imposed on us by Venmo. Thank you for understanding.

Registration - Payment via Cash/Check Day of Tournament
$60

Register here. At checkout, please use discount code CASH.


Please bring cash or check in the amount of $60 on the day of the tournament.

Registration - Debit/Credit Card
$60

Register here and pay with a debit/credit card.

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