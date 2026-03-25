3rd Annual Tayven's Pursuit Bean Bag Tournament

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About this event
Register here. At check out, please use discount code VENMO.
Please submit $61 payment via our Venmo account: @Tayvenspursuitinc
Note that a $1 service fee has been added to cover the costs imposed on us by Venmo. Thank you for understanding.
Register here. At checkout, please use discount code CASH.
Please bring cash or check in the amount of $60 on the day of the tournament.
Register here and pay with a debit/credit card.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!