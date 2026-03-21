3rd Annual TOTT Table Sign Up

Hosted by
About this event
One space per business or organization (unless special accommodations are requested). Spaces are 8ft long by 6 ft deep.
You’re welcome to decorate your area and dress up!
We’re expecting a BIG turnout again — over 800 attended last year!
You must bring your own candy/treats unless otherwise arranged.
Set-up starts at 10:30 AM. Ready by 11:45 AM
Want to help bring the Halloween magic without hosting a table? You can support our Trick-or-Treat Trail by donating candy, small toys, Halloween activity supplies, or funds to help cover event costs. Every little bit helps — and it all goes straight back into making this a fun and safe day for local families!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!