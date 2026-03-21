Ladies, Littles, & Lattes + GRPC

Hosted by

Ladies, Littles, & Lattes + GRPC

About this event

3rd Annual TOTT Table Sign Up

500 Clark Ave

Union, MO 63084, USA

Booth
Free

One space per business or organization (unless special accommodations are requested). Spaces are 8ft long by 6 ft deep.


You’re welcome to decorate your area and dress up!

We’re expecting a BIG turnout again — over 800 attended last year!

You must bring your own candy/treats unless otherwise arranged.

Set-up starts at 10:30 AM. Ready by 11:45 AM

Donation
Free

Want to help bring the Halloween magic without hosting a table? You can support our Trick-or-Treat Trail by donating candy, small toys, Halloween activity supplies, or funds to help cover event costs. Every little bit helps — and it all goes straight back into making this a fun and safe day for local families!

Add a donation for Ladies, Littles, & Lattes + GRPC

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