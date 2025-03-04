3rd Annual Tournament of HOPE Charity Golf Event

Includes: Four Foursomes, Tournament banner at start, Logo and recognition at luncheon, Logo on all publications and website, Social Media recognition, Vision Sponsor gift.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Grace Sponsor
$10,000
Includes: Three Foursomes, Tournament Banner at start and luncheon, Verbal recognition at luncheon, Logo on all publications, Social Media recognition, Grace Sponsor gift.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Restore Sponsor
$7,500
Includes: Two Foursomes, Tournament banner at start and luncheon, Verbal recognition at luncheon, Logo on all publications, Social Media recognition and Restore Sponsor gift.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Gift Sponsor
$5,000
Includes: One Foursome, Verbal recognition at luncheon, Logo on all publications, Social Media recognition.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Leadership Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: One Foursome, Logo on all publications, Social Media Recognition, Verbal Recognition at luncheon.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Hole Sponsor
$1,500
Includes: One Foursome, Company name & logo on sign at hole.
Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Foursome
$1,000
Includes: One Foursome, Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
Logo Sponsor
$500
Includes: Logo on Tournament banner at start and luncheon.
Individual Golfer
$250
Includes: Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, Lunch, Golf Cart, Tournament Gifts and a chance to win prizes.
