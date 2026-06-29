Two cartoon ghosts, one holding a pumpkin spice latte and the other a broom, stand in front of a dark purple background with bats and a spider.
The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

Hosted by

The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

About this event

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

206 N Main St

Goddard, KS 67052, USA

Trunk Registration
$15

By joining us, you’re helping SoCE empower the next generation of bold thinkers, dreamers, and doers. Together, we’re building a future where kids don’t just imagine businesses — they launch them.

Pumpkin Sponsor
$25

Keeps our Trunk or Treat stocked with candy and decorations and provides classroom supplies like markers and paper for youth workshops all year. Recognition on social media.

Ghost Sponsor
$50

Helps cover activity stations and prizes at Trunk or Treat and funds take-home journals and worksheets that guide kids through our entrepreneurship curriculum. Recognition on social media + printed flyer at the event.

Vampire Sponsor
$100

Supports signage and “Fan Favorite” voting at Trunk or Treat and purchases key teaching tools like classroom space, craft supplies, or pitch pads for student businesses throughout the year. Recognition on social media, flyers, and at the welcome table.

Add a donation for The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

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