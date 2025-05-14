3rd Annual VHV Bowl-A-Thon

Turkey Sponsor
$1,500

2 Bowling Lanes for up to 6 bowlers per lane
Event t-shirt for each bowler
Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at event
Opportunity to hand out marketing materials at event

Strike Sponsor
$1,000

1 Bowling Lane for up to 6 bowlers
Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at event
Opportunity to hand out marketing materials at event

Spare Sponsor
$750

4 bowler tickets
Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at event

Split Sponsor
$500

3 bowler tickets
Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at event

Pinz Sponsor
$250

2 bowler tickets
Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at event

Lane Sponsor
$100

Logo displayed on all marketing materials (fliers, social media, website, e-blast)
Recognition of sponsorship displayed at the event on the lanes

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!