3rd Annual Wake Forest Pride Fest- Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Stand for public visibility and authentic representation
1 AVAILABLE
For strategic partners committed to equality and justice
2 AVAILABLE
For bold, visible champions who lead with courage and action
3 AVAILABLE
Support grassroots resilience and inclusion
Support voice, culture, and community storytelling
Stand for visibility, representation, and civic leadership
• Shout out on social media
• Shout out on WFP digital guide (name only)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!