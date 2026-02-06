Wake Forest Pride

Hosted by

Wake Forest Pride

About this event

3rd Annual Wake Forest Pride Fest- Sponsorship Opportunities

Barbara Gittings Tier ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
$2,500

Stand for public visibility and authentic representation


1 AVAILABLE

  • Featured logo on event banner
  • Featured logo on website & social media
  • Featured logo on back of event shirt
  • 3 event shirts
  • Featured shout out in WFP Fest digital guide
  • Included on all digital marketing as Presenting Sponsor
  • Recognition on stage by MC
  • $150 Pride Dollars (can be used towards WFP merch & events)
  • 10x10 space at festival
Bayard Rustin Tier ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
$2,000

For strategic partners committed to equality and justice


2 AVAILABLE

  • Featured logo on event banner
  • Featured logo on website & social media
  • Featured logo on back of event shirt
  • 2 event shirts
  • Featured shout out in WFP Fest digital guide
  • Recognition on stage by MC
  • $100 Pride Dollars (can be used towards WFP merch & events)
  • 10x10 space at festival
Marsha P Johnson Tier ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
$1,000

For bold, visible champions who lead with courage and action


3 AVAILABLE

  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on website & social media
  • Logo on back of event shirt
  • 2 event shirts
  • Shout out in WFP Fest digital guide
  • Recognition on stage by MC
  • $75 Pride Dollars (can be used towards WFP merch & events)
  • 10x10 space at festival
Silvia Rivera Tier⭐️⭐️⭐️
$750

Support grassroots resilience and inclusion

  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on website & social media
  • Name of back of event shirt
  • 1 event shirt
  • Shout out in WFP Fest digital guide
  • Recognition on stage by MC
Audre Lorde Tier ⭐️⭐️
$500

Support voice, culture, and community storytelling

  • Name on event banner
  • Logo on website & social media
  • Shout out in WFP Fest digital guide
  • 1 event shirt
Harvey Milk Tier ⭐️
$250

Stand for visibility, representation, and civic leadership

  • Name on event banner
  • Logo on website & social media
  • Shout out in WFP Fest digital guide (name only)
Individual Donor
$100

• Shout out on social media

• Shout out on WFP digital guide (name only)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!