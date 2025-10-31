3rd Annual Waves of Love Giving Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Thanks to our generous sponsors, this community luncheon is free to attend.
Please reserve your seat in advance to help us plan for meals and seating.
Guests will have an opportunity to make a contribution during the event in support of WHALE’s inclusive childcare and respite programs.
As our exclusive Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the title sponsor on all event materials and signage.
Includes logo placement throughout the event, a featured highlight in WHALE communications, verbal recognition during the luncheon, and hosted seating for up to 10 guests (you may fill or donate your table).
Your support creates waves of lasting impact for children and families in Northern Colorado.
Join as a Community Wave Sponsor and help us create a community where every child can thrive.
Includes logo recognition on event marketing, tables, and screens; social media and newsletter mentions; hosted seating for up to 10 guests; and logo display in the WHALE Center reception area.
May include specialty recognition such as Signature Drink Sponsor or Event Photographer Sponsor.
Community Wave Sponsors are also recognized at WHALE’s Fall 2026 Gala.
Advocate Sponsors help WHALE continue providing affordable, inclusive care and respite services for children of all abilities.
Includes logo recognition on event materials, social media acknowledgment, hosted seating for up to 10 guests, and listing on WHALE’s website and newsletter.
Your partnership makes a daily difference for children and caregivers across Northern Colorado.
Show your support as a Friend of WHALE!
Includes name recognition on event marketing and program, social media mention, hosted seating for up to 10 guests, and website listing.
Your generosity helps ensure all children — and their families — have a safe, inclusive space to learn and grow.
Sponsor a table for 10 and make it possible for WHALE families, caregivers, or community guests to attend the luncheon at no cost.
Includes table signage with your company or family name, social media recognition, and listing in the event program and website.
A meaningful way for small businesses or individuals to make waves of love.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!