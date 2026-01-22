3rd Annual Wellness Conference Booth

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About this event
Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Looking to be the star of the show? Take advantage of this all-inclusive package. Get one of our exclusive 10x10 booth spaces, plus 1-day conference admission and lunch for one person.
Are you only looking for an exclusive booth? This is for you. No frills or meals, just a 10x10 booth space to showcase your business and/or products.
Great opportunity to showcase your business! Choose our all-inclusive standard package for a smaller footprint. You get one of our standard 6x6 booth spaces, plus 1-day conference admission and lunch for 1 person.
Come show us what you've got! Here's a no frills or meals option to get your business a 6x6 booth space to showcase your business.
"Thrive and Dine" is for those businesses that already purchased a plus booth package, but have additional people that want to join in on the lunch and learning. This is a per person ticket for March 18th only.
Vendors! You have the option to skip the learning, and still join us for a scrumptious lunch.
This is a per person ticket for March 18th only.
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