New York Chapter Chums Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Women's Empowerment Journal Ad

Full Page Ad
$175

Promote your business with a journal ad for the New York Chapter Chums, Inc. fundraising event on March 21st, 2026, honoring inspiring women. Your ad will reach an audience committed to youth programs and community outreach. All souvenir journals will be emailed on March 22nd. Submissions must be received by March 14th to be included in our journal.
Half Page
$125

Business Card
$75

