Anderson County Republican Party

Hosted by

Anderson County Republican Party

About this event

3rd Congressional District Candidates for Governor Forum

3027 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Anderson, SC 29625, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$500

Front-row VIP table (seating for 8), prominent logo placement on stage, program and all promotional materials, and verbal recognition during opening remarks.

Gold Sponsorship
$350

Reserved seating for four (4), logo placement on program and all promotional materials, as well as social media acknowledgement.

Silver Sponsorship
$250

Reserved seating for two (2), logo placement on program and all promotional materials as well as social media acknowledgement

Common Area Table Sponsorship
$100

Civic Center Common Area Table

General Admission
Free

General Admission Attendance

Add a donation for Anderson County Republican Party

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