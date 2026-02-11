3rd Congressional District Candidates for Governor Forum

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About this event
Front-row VIP table (seating for 8), prominent logo placement on stage, program and all promotional materials, and verbal recognition during opening remarks.
Reserved seating for four (4), logo placement on program and all promotional materials, as well as social media acknowledgement.
Reserved seating for two (2), logo placement on program and all promotional materials as well as social media acknowledgement
Civic Center Common Area Table
General Admission Attendance
$
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