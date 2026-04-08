3rd Grade Field Trip To Traders Joes

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About this event
To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes:
1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details
2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details.
3. Payment Section
Chaperones are free, but must meet us there. You can carpool. Chaperones are also in charge of transporting the food for the potluck, serving, supervision, and cleanup.
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