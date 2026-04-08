Granada Islamic School

Hosted by

Granada Islamic School

About this event

3rd Grade Field Trip To Traders Joes

635 Coleman Ave

San Jose, CA 95110, USA

3rd Grade Field Trip
$15

To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes:

1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details
2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details.
3. Payment Section

Chaperones
Free

Chaperones are free, but must meet us there. You can carpool. Chaperones are also in charge of transporting the food for the potluck, serving, supervision, and cleanup.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!