3rd Winter Market Sponsorships

2157 Rich St Suite 401

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

disabled vendor spaces item
disabled vendor spaces
$50

sponsor up to 3 local disabled vendors



Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms

newsletter shout out

tax deductible donation receipt

Sensory Fun for All! item
Sensory Fun for All!
$100

your donation provides free sensory items & activities for all guests

Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms

logo included on newsletter shoutout

logo displayed by sensory table

tax deductible donation receipt

sensory friendly Santa item
sensory friendly Santa
$250

provide disabled kids an inclusive &

accessible Santa experience


Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms

logo included on newsletter shoutout

logo displayed in Santa area

tax deductible donation receipt

ally sponsor item
ally sponsor
$500

provides 15 hours of individualized

support to our participants


Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms + in virtual training

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + shout out @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

inclusive sponsor item
inclusive sponsor
$750

provides 20 hours of individualized

support to our participants


Sponsor receives:

2 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 2 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

advocate sponsor item
advocate sponsor
$1,000

provides 25 hours of support +

materials for a cohort


Sponsor Receives:


vendor table space @ event!

3 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 3 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

empower sponsor item
empower sponsor
$2,500

provides 2 WEEKS of support for all

participants


Sponsor receives:

vendor table space @ event!
4 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 4 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

changemaker sponsor item
changemaker sponsor
$5,000

provides one MONTH of support for

all participants


Sponsor receives:

vendor table space @ event!
5 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo displayed at top center of sponsor

page of site

logo displayed + 5 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing