3rd Winter Market Sponsorships

sponsor up to 3 local disabled vendors
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms
newsletter shout out
tax deductible donation receipt
your donation provides free sensory items & activities for all guests
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms
logo included on newsletter shoutout
logo displayed by sensory table
tax deductible donation receipt
provide disabled kids an inclusive &
accessible Santa experience
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms
logo included on newsletter shoutout
logo displayed in Santa area
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 15 hours of individualized
support to our participants
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms + in virtual training
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + shout out @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 20 hours of individualized
support to our participants
Sponsor receives:
2 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 2 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 25 hours of support +
materials for a cohort
Sponsor Receives:
vendor table space @ event!
3 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 3 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 2 WEEKS of support for all
participants
Sponsor receives:
vendor table space @ event!
4 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 4 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides one MONTH of support for
all participants
Sponsor receives:
vendor table space @ event!
5 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo displayed at top center of sponsor
page of site
logo displayed + 5 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
