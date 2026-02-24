3rd Annual Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest

Food Truck Vendor Guidelines and Rules for Soul & Flavor Food Truck Fest



Event Date and Time

Setup Time: Vendors must be set up by 3:00 PM

Duration: Vendors must stay for the entire duration of the event.



Vendor Space Inclusions

Designated Space: Each vendor will be allocated a designated space, which will be given upon check in.

Spaces will be clearly marked and assigned prior to the event. Tent Vendor Spaces are allocated as ONE 10X10 space. You must purchase TWO spaces if your tent exceeds this size.



Waste Disposal: A communal waste disposal area will be provided. Vendors are expected to dispose of their waste responsibly.



Signage: Standard event signage will be provided for each vendor space. Any additional signage must be approved by event organizers.



Responsibilities of the Food Truck Operator



Permits and Licenses:

Vendors must have all necessary permits and licenses to operate a food truck.



Health and Safety:



Vendors must comply with all local health department regulations.

Food safety practices must be strictly followed to ensure the safety of all event attendees.

A fire extinguisher and first aid kit must be available on the food truck at all times.



Setup and Teardown:



Setup must be completed by 3:00 PM on the day of the event.

Trucks must be operational by 3:00 PM and remain open until 8:00 PM.

Teardown can begin no earlier than 8:00 PM and must be completed by 9:00 PM.



Cleanliness:



Vendors are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of their designated area throughout the event.

At the end of the event, the space must be left clean and free of trash.



Insurance:



Vendors must carry general liability insurance.

Proof of insurance must be submitted to event organizers prior to the event.



Menu and Pricing:



A menu with pricing must be submitted to event organizers for approval by August 31, 2026.

Any changes to the menu or pricing after submission must be approved by event organizers.



Conduct:



Vendors and their staff must conduct themselves in a professional and courteous manner at all times.

Disruptive or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated and may result in expulsion from the event without a refund.



Sound and Lighting:



Vendors may not use loudspeakers, music, or any form of amplified sound without prior approval.

Lighting must be contained within the vendor space and should not interfere with other vendors or the event atmosphere.



Sales and Payments:



Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales and transactions.

Credit card and cash handling must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.



Event Participation:



If a vendor cannot attend the event, they must notify event organizers at least 30 days in advance.



Electricity:



Vendors will not have access to electricity. Each vendor must provide their own power source (e.g., generators).



Additional Information

Contact Information: For any questions or concerns, vendors should contact Discover Black Savannah at [email protected].

Agency Procedures: Vendors should familiarize themselves with the event’s emergency procedures and locations of first aid stations and exits.

By participating in this event, vendors agree to adhere to these guidelines and rules. Non-compliance may result in penalties, including removal from the event and disqualification from future events.