3v3 Goal Rush Sponsorship

About this event
· Premier logo placement on tournament marketing materials
· Recognition as an official “Tournament Partner” in event promotions
· Logo inclusion in pre-event email communications to participating families
· Public address recognition during tournament event
· Premium banner placement in high-traffic field area
· Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials or booth presence at tournament (if desired)
· Category exclusivity (if applicable and requested)
Includes all Gold-level benefits, plus:
· Dedicated 4-foot banner displayed at TFA Harrison Soccer Complex fields for the entire 2026–2027 season
Includes all Silver-level benefits, plus:
· Company logo displayed on the TFA website for the full 2026–2027 season
· Large logo on shared sponsor banner displayed near clubhouse during one tournament of your choice
· Two sponsorship signs displayed on the front and back of the TFA facility during selected tournament
· Individual social media recognition post featuring your logo
· Option to tag your business social media account
· Small logo on shared sponsor banner displayed near clubhouse during one tournament of your choice
· Group social media recognition alongside Bronze-level sponsors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!