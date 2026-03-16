Total Futbol Academy

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Total Futbol Academy

About this event

3v3 Goal Rush Sponsorship

Premier / Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

· Premier logo placement on tournament marketing materials

· Recognition as an official “Tournament Partner” in event promotions

· Logo inclusion in pre-event email communications to participating families

· Public address recognition during tournament event

· Premium banner placement in high-traffic field area

· Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials or booth presence at tournament (if desired)

· Category exclusivity (if applicable and requested)

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Includes all Gold-level benefits, plus:

· Dedicated 4-foot banner displayed at TFA Harrison Soccer Complex fields for the entire 2026–2027 season

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all Silver-level benefits, plus:

· Company logo displayed on the TFA website for the full 2026–2027 season

Silver Sponsor
$500

· Large logo on shared sponsor banner displayed near clubhouse during one tournament of your choice

· Two sponsorship signs displayed on the front and back of the TFA facility during selected tournament

· Individual social media recognition post featuring your logo

· Option to tag your business social media account

Bronze Sponsor
$250

· Small logo on shared sponsor banner displayed near clubhouse during one tournament of your choice

· Group social media recognition alongside Bronze-level sponsors

Custom Amount
Pay what you can

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