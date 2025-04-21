3v3 Soccer Tournament

Your child will be assigned to a team day of the event. They will then participate in 3v3 based games with a round robin tournament style. Each team will be coached by a volunteer that is trained to assist your child as best they can.
Youth Player (Copy)
$20
Adult Team
$80
Maximum of 5 players per team.
Sponsor a Player
$20
This will allow Morpheus to place one child on a team free of charge.
Goal Sponsorship
$200
Your logo/company/name will be on both goals at a field.
Bronze
$50
Your logo/company/name will be on group sponsor poster.
Silver
$75
Your logo/company/name will be on tents for players.
Gold
$150
Your logo/company/name will be on field identification signage.
Add a donation for Morpheus, Inc.
$
