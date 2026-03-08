Morpheus, Inc.

Hosted by

Morpheus, Inc.

About this event

3v3 Soccer Tournament 2026

852 Flinns Rd

Hartsville, SC 29550, USA

Youth Player
$20

Your child will be assigned to a team day of the event. They will then participate in 3v3 based games with a round robin tournament style. Each team will be coached by a volunteer that is trained to assist your child as best they can.

Sponsor a Player
$20

This will allow Morpheus to place one child on a team free of charge.

Goal Sponsorship
$200

Your logo/company/name will be on both goals at a field.

Bronze
$50

Your logo/company/name will be on group sponsor poster.

Silver
$75

Your logo/company/name will be on tents for players.

Gold
$150

Your logo/company/name will be on field identification signage.

Add a donation for Morpheus, Inc.

$

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