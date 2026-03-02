3Vangelism, Inc.

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3Vangelism, Inc.

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3Vangelism, Inc.'s Shop

Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Basic item
Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Basic
$30

Resurrection Run Basic Includes a race T-Shirt, Race Bib and free shipping.


This is a virtual 5K that you can run anytime during Holy Week!

Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Plus item
Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Plus
$45

The Resurrection Run Plus includes an athletic gray hoodie and a race bib.


This is a virtual 5K that you can run anytime during Holy Week!

Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Combo item
Resurrection Run Virtual 5K Combo
$60

The Resurrection Run Combo includes a white t-shirt, athletic gray hoodie, and a race bib.


This is a virtual 5K that you can run anytime during Holy Week!

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