The Christian Church of Chester

"3x3 at CCC" Basketball Tournament

308 W 3rd St

Chester, PA 19013, USA

Team Registration
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Price: $50 per team (3–4 players)

  • Register your team for the full 3x3 tournament experience.
  • Includes 3 active players + 1 substitute.
  • Participate in all scheduled games on Friday (pool/play-in) and Saturday (knockouts, semifinals, championship).
  • Each team can select which organization they are representing (CCC, Phi Beta Sigma*, UMES Alumni*).
  • Proceeds benefit the participating organizations based on team registration numbers.
Individual Registration
$15

Price: $15 per person

  • Sign up individually if you don’t have a team — we’ll place you on a team.
  • Includes participation in all scheduled games for your assigned team.
  • Option to represent an organization (CCC, Phi Beta Sigma*, UMES Alumni*).
  • Perfect for players looking for fun, fellowship, and competition.
Spectator/Supporter
$5

Price: $5 per person

  • Attend the tournament as a spectator and support your friends, family, or favorite teams.
  • Access to all games and event activities on Friday and Saturday.
  • Cheer on teams and enjoy community fellowship.
  • Proceeds benefit the participating organizations.
