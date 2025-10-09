"3x3 at CCC" Basketball Tournament

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Price: $50 per team (3–4 players)
- Register your team for the full 3x3 tournament experience.
- Includes 3 active players + 1 substitute.
- Participate in all scheduled games on Friday (pool/play-in) and Saturday (knockouts, semifinals, championship).
- Each team can select which organization they are representing (CCC, Phi Beta Sigma*, UMES Alumni*).
- Proceeds benefit the participating organizations based on team registration numbers.
