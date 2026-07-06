Youth Rodeo Association

Hosted by

Youth Rodeo Association

About this event

#4 Bryan Nov 13 & 14 YRA 1 GO Entry Form

5827 Leonard Rd

Bryan, TX 77807, USA

Gate Fee
$10
Office Fee
$30
Late Fee
$50

Please add late fee per transaction after 6 PM on 11/10. If the fee is not add it will be on the fees owed list in the office and needs to be paid before the rodeo starts.

Non- Member Fee
$25

IF you have NOT purchased a $100 membership to join YRA for the 26-27 year then you either need to purchase a membership or select the non-member fee to compete at the rodeo.

Chute Dogging
$100

Boys 15 & under

Pee Wee Poles
$50

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Poles
$75

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Poles
$75

Girls 13-15

Sr Poles
$75

Girls 16-19

OPEN Tiedown
$100

Boys all ages

Sub Jr Tiedown
$100

Boys 12 & under

Jr Tiedown
$100

Boys 13-15

Sr Tiedown
$100

Boys 16-19

Pee Wee Barrels
$50

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Barrels
$75

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Barrels
$75

Girls 13-15

Sr Barrels
$75

Girls 16-19

Sub Jr Ribbons
$100

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Ribbons
$100

Boys 13-15

Pee Wee Figure 8’s
$50

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Add a donation for Youth Rodeo Association

$

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