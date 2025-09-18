4-H Core Academy Registration

Core Academy
2026 Tour Information
5 day/4 night exploration program
For outgoing freshman thru senior 4-H members
Travel will be by charter bus
Accommodation at hotels
2-3 in a room
All food and snacks will be provided
Dress code for each day will be enforced.
May 19th will be a Teams meeting orientation at 6:00PM
Cost for the week is $250.00 must be paid when registered
