4-H Core Academy Registration

REGISTRATION
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

2026 Tour Information

  • 5 day/4 night exploration program
  • For outgoing freshman thru senior 4-H members
  • Travel will be by charter bus
  • Accommodation at hotels
    • 2-3 in a room
  • All food and snacks will be provided
  • Dress code for each day will be enforced.
  • May 19th will be a Teams meeting orientation at 6:00PM
  • Cost for the week is $250.00 must be paid when registered


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing